Santana was optioned to the alternate training site Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old has been in the majors all season, but he'll head to the alternate site with Pedro Baez (groin) returning from the injured list. Santana has a 5.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB over 17 innings this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Blown save, loss against Giants•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Impressive in relief win•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Included on 30-man roster•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Enjoying outstanding spring•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Returns to minors•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Could get win Saturday•