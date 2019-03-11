Santana was optioned to the minors on Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Santana allowed five runs in 3.2 innings in his first taste of the big leagues last season but was shut down for the season in mid-June shortly after his first appearance. He has just 11 innings under his belt at the Triple-A level, so he'll remain there until another opportunity opens up.

