Santana (lat) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Santana was scratched from his scheduled start against the Pirates on Thursday due to right lat soreness, and the Dodgers will send him for some tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. Lat issues often tend to linger, so the team figures to proceed cautiously with the 22-year-old prospect. Santana allowed five runs across 3.2 innings in his lone big-league appearance prior to suffering the injury.

