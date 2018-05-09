Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Strikes out 11 batters Tuesday
Santana covered six innings for Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday, conceding one run and striking out 11.
Santana has now allowed two or fewer runs in six of his seven starts this season, leaving him with a 2.12 ERA over 34 innings. The right-handed has registered a gaudy 48:10 K:BB during that span, giving him a viable claim to the title of the Dodgers' top pitching prospect once Walker Buehler exhausts his eligibility. Santana could earn a midseason promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City if he continues to shine in the Texas League, but it seems unlikely that he'll get a look from the Dodgers at any point in 2018 even with the big club recently losing Clayton Kershaw (biceps) and Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin) to the disabled list.
