Santana (shoulder) fired a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, topping out at 90 mph, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.

The bullpen session was the first mound work the rookie participated in since injuring his rotator cuff in June. Santana was able to touch 90 mph with his fastball, which is understandably off the 92.9 mph average posted in a brief stint in the majors this season. The Dodgers didn't provide a projected return date for the 22-year-old, but with a rehab process from a lengthy layoff beginning late in August, a return this season appears unlikely.

