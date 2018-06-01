Dodgers' Dennis Santana: To come in out of bullpen Friday
Santana will come out of the bullpen Friday against the Rockies, piggybacking the starter, Scott Alexander, MLB Network Radio reports.
Alexander is the starter, but is not expected to go more than a couple innings, as he is a reliever by trade. Santana, who has been acting as a starter in the upper levels of the minors this season, is the one who could log a starter's workload, meaning he could still be the winning pitcher if he pitches well, despite not starting. Coors Field is not an ideal place to make a big-league debut, so expectations should be tempered, but Santana has mid-rotation upside long term.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Could start 'bullpen game' Friday•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Listed as Sunday's starter•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Officially promoted to majors•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Headed to big leagues•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Strikes out 11 batters Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...