Santana will come out of the bullpen Friday against the Rockies, piggybacking the starter, Scott Alexander, MLB Network Radio reports.

Alexander is the starter, but is not expected to go more than a couple innings, as he is a reliever by trade. Santana, who has been acting as a starter in the upper levels of the minors this season, is the one who could log a starter's workload, meaning he could still be the winning pitcher if he pitches well, despite not starting. Coors Field is not an ideal place to make a big-league debut, so expectations should be tempered, but Santana has mid-rotation upside long term.