Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Will start Thursday
Santana will start Thursday's game against the Pirates, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Santana made his big-league debut in a shaky appearance Saturday at Coors Field, where he allowed five runs on six hits over 3.2 innings of long relief. The Dodgers were undeterred, as they'll pencil him in for his first-career start Thursday in Pittsburgh. If he performs well, he could enjoy an extended stay in the rotation due to the myriad of injuries to the other Dodger starters.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Picks up win in rough outing•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: To work out of bullpen Friday•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Could start 'bullpen game' Friday•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Listed as Sunday's starter•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Officially promoted to majors•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Headed to big leagues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...