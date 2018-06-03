Santana will start Thursday's game against the Pirates, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Santana made his big-league debut in a shaky appearance Saturday at Coors Field, where he allowed five runs on six hits over 3.2 innings of long relief. The Dodgers were undeterred, as they'll pencil him in for his first-career start Thursday in Pittsburgh. If he performs well, he could enjoy an extended stay in the rotation due to the myriad of injuries to the other Dodger starters.

