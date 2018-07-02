Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Agrees to deal with Dodgers
Cartaya has agreed to sign with the Dodgers for a multi-million dollar bonus, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
The right-handed hitting catcher is MLB.com's top-ranked international prospect for this July 2 signing period, excluding Victor Mesa, who is not yet eligible to sign. Baseball America had Cartaya ranked third, behind Mesa and shortstop Marco Luciano. A 6-foot-1, 200-pound 16-year-old who won't turn 17 until September, Cartaya will need to keep his body in check over the coming years if he is to reach his ceiling. As one would expect, given those lofty rankings, the Venezuelan backstop projects to be an impact defender behind the dish, with a plus arm and good receiving skills for his age. Offensively, Cartaya has a nice base of skills, with the potential to develop a plus hit tool thanks to his excellent plate discipline, pitch recognition and contact skills. He won't be a threat on the bases and doesn't show much over-the-fence power, but as he matures, he could develop double-digit homer pop, thanks to his thick, strong frame. The fact that he won't be a low-average, high-strikeout catcher makes him appealing, even without impact power, but there's a chance he could end up being a strong four-category contributor in his prime years.
