Cartaya has been on the 7-day injured list with Double-A Tulsa since Aug. 30.

There were also rumors on X that Cartaya was placed on the development list, but nonetheless, his final game of the season was Aug. 27. Cartaya hit .189 with 19 home runs and 117 strikeouts in 93 games for the Drillers in a very disappointing first season at the level. He is already on the 40-man roster and seemingly far from helping the big-league club, so the Dodgers' long-term belief in Cartaya could be tested this offseason.