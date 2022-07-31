Cartaya was removed from Sunday's game with High-A Great Lakes due to an apparent injury, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Cartaya suffered the injury while attempted to block a pitch while catching, and he left the field with an athletic trainer. The 20-year-old is one of the Dodgers' top prospects and has a .279/.407/.529 slash line in 36 games since being promoted to High-A at the start of June.
More News
-
Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Struggling since return•
-
Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Picks up hand injury•
-
Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Advances to High-A•
-
Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Homers off Snell in Single-A game•
-
Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Healthy for 2022 season•
-
Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Expected to be out for season•