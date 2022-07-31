Cartaya was removed from Sunday's game with High-A Great Lakes due to an apparent injury, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Cartaya suffered the injury while attempted to block a pitch while catching, and he left the field with an athletic trainer. The 20-year-old is one of the Dodgers' top prospects and has a .279/.407/.529 slash line in 36 games since being promoted to High-A at the start of June.