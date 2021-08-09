Cartaya (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Low-A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 1.

Before hitting the temporary inactive list and then the 7-day IL, Cartaya went 10-for-28 (.357) with three homers, a double and a 5:6 BB:K over his last eight games for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. That lifted his season line to a sharp .298/.409/.614 with 10 homers, 31 RBI and 31 runs in 31 games. However, per the minor-league club, he's at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona rehabbing an undisclosed injury and is not expected to return to action this season. Assuming Cartaya recovers well from whatever's ailing him, he'll head into next season as one of the Dodgers' top prospects and one of the top catching prospects in all of baseball.