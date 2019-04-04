Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Headed to DSL

Cartaya will begin the season in the Dominican Summer League, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

One of the top international catching prospects in recent memory, Cartaya received a seven-figure bonus during last year's July 2 international signing period. Catchers typically develop slower than other position players, so we probably won't see Cartaya at Low-A until at least 2020.

Our Latest Stories