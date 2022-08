Cartaya (undislcosed) has started in each of High-A Great Lakes' last three games, going 2-for-12 with three walks and two runs.

Cartaya was removed from Great Lakes' July 31 game due to an unspecified injury, but he missed only a few days before checking back into the lineup Friday. After serving as a designated hitter in his first two starts since the injury, Cartaya was back behind the plate for Sunday's 11-8 loss to Lake County, which implies he's back to full health.