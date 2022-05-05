Cartaya went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday.

Cartaya's third-inning two-run homer had an extra level of significance as it came off rehabbing major-league hurler Blake Snell (groin). Cartaya almost went deep again in the 10th inning, but he had to settle for a two-run ground-rule double. The backstop's bat has been on fire of late, as he has gone 9-for-14 with four homers, eight runs and 11 RBI over his past three games. Cartaya started the campaign slowly, but he's lifted his batting average almost 100 points with the three-game surge and is now slashing .265/.390/.588 with six homers and 18 RBI on the season.