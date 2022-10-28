Cartaya hit a composite .254/.389/.503 with 22 homers, 72 RBI and 74 runs across 95 games split between Single-A and High-A this season.

While those overall numbers definitely got a boost from his time in the hitter-friendly California League, Cartaya's .856 OPS in High-A at age 20 will certainly do the trick as well. He's still striking out too often -- 119 times in 445 plate appearances, a 26.7 percent clip -- but Cartaya also draws plenty of walks and offers rare power at the catcher position. Among prospect backstops, perhaps only Francisco Alvarez offers more upside.