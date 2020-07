Cartaya arrived at the Dodgers' summer camp Saturday and logged time behind the plate in an intrasquad game, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Cartaya made his first appearance of summer camp, coming on in the sixth inning as a defensive replacement. The 18-year-old is an intriguing prospect given his mix of defensive and offensive skills, but he's likely too raw to be ready to contribute to the big-league squad this season.