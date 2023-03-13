Cartaya was optioned Monday to minor-league camp by the Dodgers.
Cartaya is arguably the top prospect in the Los Angeles system, and was protected from the Rule 5 draft by being added to the 40-man roster in November. The 21-year-old is likely at least a season away from the majors and will likely begin the season with Double-A Tulsa. Once in the majors, he has the talent to be among the best fantasy catchers in the sport.
