Cartaya was removed Sunday from High-A Great Lakes' game due to an apparent hand or wrist injury, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

While serving as Great Lakes' catcher, Cartaya was removed in the middle of an opponent's at-bat, so his hand may have been struck by a foul ball or an errant pitch prior to his exit. Heading into Sunday, the Dodgers' top catching prospect was slashing .314/.438/.593 in 105 plate appearances for Great Lakes since his promotion from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.