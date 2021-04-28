site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' DJ Peters: Back with big-league club
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Peters was recalled from the alternate training site Tuesday.
The 25-year-old was sent to the alternate site Monday but will quickly rejoin the major-league club. Peters is 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in three appearances this season.
