Peters went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and a run in Saturday's 14-11 victory over the Angels.

Peters came on as a defensive replacement for Mookie Betts in the fifth inning and logged his first at-bat of the game in the seventh. The rookie lofted a ball down the left-field line that Jon Jay made a sliding attempt at but could not secure, giving Peters his first base hit as a major-leaguer. He's gone 1-for-6 with four strikeouts overall this season.