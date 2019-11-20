Play

Peters was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster Wednesday.

Peters hit .260/.388/.490 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI over 57 games in his first action with Triple-A Oklahoma City last season. The 23-year-old was effective in the minors last season, but it's unclear whether he will reach the majors in 2020 given the Dodgers' outfield depth. His addition to the 40-man roster shields him from the Rule 5 draft.

