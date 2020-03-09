Play

Peters was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Peters opened spring training in big-league camp, but he won't make the Opening Day roster this time around. He's yet to make his major-league debut, slashing .260/.388/.490 with 12 homers and 39 RBI over 57 contests at Triple-A in 2019.

