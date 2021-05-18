Peters is among a group of players who will see playing time in center field in the wake of Corey Seager's (hand) placement on the injured list, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

The Dodgers have been hit hard by injuries that have depleted their depth in center field this season, with Cody Bellinger (lower leg), AJ Pollock (hamstring) and Zach McKinstry (oblique) currently occupying spots on the injured list. Chris Taylor would typically fill in at the position, but he is now needed to play the infield more regularly with Seager out at least four weeks after fracturing a bone in his right hand. That leaves Peters, Mookie Betts and Taylor to rotate in center. Peters started at the position Monday, going 0-for-2 with a pair of intentional walks. He is batting only .167 on the season but has drawn four free passes in 16 plate appearances.