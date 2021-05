Peters went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two strikeouts as Los Angeles triumphed 4-3 over San Francisco on Thursday.

Peters placed an Alex Wood fifth-inning slider over the center-field fence for his first career home run to extend the Dodger lead to 3-1. Although it's a small sample, Peters has shown more of an on-base prowess in 31 at-bats with a .200/.394/.400 slash line with eight walks compared to three extra-base hits.