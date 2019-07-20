Peters went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday in its 11-3 win over San Antonio.

The 23-year-old has turned in back-to-back two-homer games and is now up to eight long balls and 14 extra-base hits through his first 20 contests in the Pacific Coast League. The Dodgers don't have a pressing need for another bat in the outfield following the recent return of A.J. Pollock from the injured list, so Peters probably won't be in store for anything more than a September callup in 2019 even if he keeps mashing at Triple-A.