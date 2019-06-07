Peters went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer for Double-A Tulsa on Wednesday.

Peters has been locked in at the plate for the Drillers, as he's now on a five-game hitting streak as part of a stretch where he's hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games. He remains a work in progress, but Peters is an enticing power prospect, as he cranked 29 homers for the Drillers last year and has eight in 52 games so far this season. His recent hot streak has boosted his slash line up to .242/.324/.423 over 194 at-bats.

