Peters went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and a strikeout in Tuesday's game for Double-A Tulsa.

Peters' power is his calling card, as he has never posted an ISO below .230 in pro ball. His 10.9 percent walk rate is identical to the mark he put up last year at High-A, but he has lowered his strikeout rate from 32.2 percent in 2017 to 29.2 percent this season. His seven home runs rank fifth in the Texas League. Even with all this production, it still seems that the hulking 6-foot-6 slugger is underrated because people are too scared off by his swing-and-miss tendencies.