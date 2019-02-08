Peters was invited to big-league camp by the Dodgers on Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Peters has yet to reach Triple-A, so he's unlikely to have a real shot at an Opening Day roster spot. He posted a solid 114 wRC+ for Double-A Tulsa last season, hitting .236/.320/.473, but his 34.3 percent strikeout rate is a worry. He'll have a shot to debut later in the season if he can start to make more contact.