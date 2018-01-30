Peters has been invited to the Dodgers' major-league camp in spring, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Despite skipping Low-A completely, the 22-year-old Peters was still able to hit an impressive .276/.372/.514 with 27 homers in 132 games for High-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2017. He did strike out an unsightly 32.2 percent of the time, but we're willing to chalk that up to the noticeable jump in competition. Peters should see a more typical promotion schedule moving forward, though that won't stop the Dodgers from getting a look at how he does against major-league competition this spring.