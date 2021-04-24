Peters went 0-for-1 in Friday's loss to the Padres.
Peters came on as a pinch hitter for his first major-league at-bat in the ninth inning and grounded out to third base to end the game. The rookie was recalled earlier in the day with Zach McKinstry (oblique) going on the 10-day IL. With the Dodgers scheduled to play every day between now and May 5, Peters could see occasional playing time, and he offers some power potential having hit at least 23 homers in each of his past three minor-league campaigns.