Peters has demonstrated prodigious power in the minor leagues, but his route to the majors could be blocked by the Dodgers' outfield depth, Rowan Kavner of Dodger Insider reports.

There is little doubt about Peters' ability to hit for power -- his 79 home runs over the last three seasons ranks sixth in the minors -- but his outlook is dampened by a modest .254 batting average and troubling 32.5 percent strikeout rate over that period. Further complicating Peters' path to the big leagues is a deep Dodger outfield that includes plenty of power from the likes of Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson. Nonetheless, Los Angeles added the 24-year-old to its 40-man roster during the offseason, so it's not infeasible that he could make his major-league debut during the 2020 campaign.