Dodgers' DJ Peters: No clear path to majors
Peters has demonstrated prodigious power in the minor leagues, but his route to the majors could be blocked by the Dodgers' outfield depth, Rowan Kavner of Dodger Insider reports.
There is little doubt about Peters' ability to hit for power -- his 79 home runs over the last three seasons ranks sixth in the minors -- but his outlook is dampened by a modest .254 batting average and troubling 32.5 percent strikeout rate over that period. Further complicating Peters' path to the big leagues is a deep Dodger outfield that includes plenty of power from the likes of Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson. Nonetheless, Los Angeles added the 24-year-old to its 40-man roster during the offseason, so it's not infeasible that he could make his major-league debut during the 2020 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What if no minor-league season?
How are prospect call-ups handled if there's no minor-league season? Is there still hope for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick Urquidy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Roto dynasty startup mock draft
Who rises and who falls? Scott White and 11 others try to weigh their present against their...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.
-
32 boom-or-bust players
Some players look to be of a more hit-or-miss variety in 2020. Scott White singles out some...