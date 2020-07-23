site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' DJ Peters: Not part of 30-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2020
Peters did not make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster.
The exclusion is no surprise as Peters was never considered to have a realistic shot to break camp with the club. He'll head to the team's alternate training site, and his chance to contribute at the big-league level in 2020 is minimal considering the Dodgers' crowded outfield.
