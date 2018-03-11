Dodgers' DJ Peters: Returns to minor-league camp
Peters was re-assigned to minor-league spring training on Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Despite putting together a strong Cactus League performance -- where he went 7-for-17 with two home runs in 11 appearances -- Peters will return to minor-league camp before kicking off the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa. The powerful 22-year-old is likely a year away from making his major-league debut.
