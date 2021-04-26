site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' DJ Peters: Sent back to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Peters was optioned to the Dodgers' alternate training site on Monday.
Peters earned his first career callup on Friday. He came to the plate five times during the weekend series against the Padres, going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts.
