Peters has shortened his swing over the offseason, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Peters posted the lowest batting average of his career at Double-A Tulsa a season ago (.236), but he made up for it by belting 29 homers and driving in 60 over 132 games. Manager Dave Roberts noted that the prospect has been working with the team's hitting coaches on his swing and that he'll have a better chance against velocity and inside pitches with his new mechanics, per Plunkett.