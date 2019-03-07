Dodgers' Donnie Hart: Claimed by Dodgers
Hart was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
He was designated for assignment by the Orioles late last week, and apparently the Dodgers saw something they liked. His fastball velocity and spin both ranked near the bottom of the league last year, but he is a lefty who generates groundballs, so perhaps he will be able to carve out a small role. Josh Fields was designated for assignment as a corresponding move.
