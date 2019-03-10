Hart was optioned to the minor leagues Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hart was recently claimed off waivers from Baltimore, although he won't have a shot to win a bullpen spot on the big-league club for Opening Day. He made 20 relief appearances for the Orioles in 2018 and posted a 5.59 ERA with 13 punchouts over 19.1 frames.

