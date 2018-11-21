Dodgers' Drew Finley: Traded to Dodgers

Finley and cash considerations were sent from the Yankees to the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for Tim Locastro.

Finley remains a few years away from being a potential player at the major-league level after being selected in the third round of the 2015 first-year player draft by New York. He appeared in 16 games for short-season Staten Island this past season, logging a 7.24 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with a 33:20 K:BB across 27.1 innings.