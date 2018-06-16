Dodgers' Drew Hutchison: Joins Dodgers on minor-league deal
Hutchison signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday, Alex Freedman of the Oklahoma City Dodgers reports.
Hutchison posted a 4.64 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 21.1 innings with the Phillies earlier this season prior to being designated for assignment May 31 and subsequently rejecting his assignment to Triple-A. The 27-year-old will join Triple-A Oklahoma City and could end up in the big leagues at some point if injury issues continue to plague Los Angeles' pitching staff.
