Dodgers' Drew Jackson: Out with tweaked back
Jackson tweaked his back Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Jackson hurt his back in a rundown. He is only expected to be out for a few days. The 24-year-old infielder reached Double-A Tulsa last season, hitting .234/.346/.324 there in 29 games.
