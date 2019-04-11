Jackson cleared waivers and was returned to the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jackson cracked the Opening Day roster after being selected in the Rule 5 draft and went 0-for-3 with one walk before being designated for assignment by the Orioles. The 25-year-old slashed .251/.356/.447 with 15 home runs at Double-A Tulsa in 2018.