Dodgers' Dustin May: Activated ahead of Saturday's start
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
May (elbow) was activated ahead of his start Saturday against the Marlins.
The runway is clear for May to be in the Dodgers' rotation for the rest of the regular season. He logged a 1.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 36:6 K:BB in 21 innings across six rehab outings.
