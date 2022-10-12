The Dodgers activated May (back) from the 15-day injured list and added him to their roster Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of their National League Division Series matchup with the Padres.

May didn't appear in the Dodgers' 5-3 win in Game 1, but he's likely to be available out of the bullpen for the rest of the series. Julio Urias started Game 1 and Clayton Kershaw will take the hill for Game 2, while Tyler Anderson is expected to get the ball for Game 3. The Dodgers haven't tipped their hand regarding who might draw the starting nod for Game 4, but Tony Gonsolin and Andrew Heaney both look to be likelier options for the assignment than May.