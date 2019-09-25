Dodgers' Dustin May: Auditioning for postseason role
May will make two or three appearances during the Dodgers' final road trip as the team determines whether or not to include him on the postseason roster, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
May did not pitch in Tuesday's contest against the Padres but figures to get into at least two of the Dodgers' final five games of the regular season. The 22-year-old's ability to soak up multiple innings makes him an intriguing option for the team's postseason roster, though he has posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 9.1 innings as a reliever this season. However, nearly all of that damage came in his first two outings out of the bullpen; over his last five appearances, May has pitched seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits and one walk and striking out nine batters.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...