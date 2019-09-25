May will make two or three appearances during the Dodgers' final road trip as the team determines whether or not to include him on the postseason roster, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

May did not pitch in Tuesday's contest against the Padres but figures to get into at least two of the Dodgers' final five games of the regular season. The 22-year-old's ability to soak up multiple innings makes him an intriguing option for the team's postseason roster, though he has posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 9.1 innings as a reliever this season. However, nearly all of that damage came in his first two outings out of the bullpen; over his last five appearances, May has pitched seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits and one walk and striking out nine batters.