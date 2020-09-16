May (foot) will be available out of the bullpen Wednesday against the Dodgers and is expected to throw a few innings, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Initial reports indicated that May had been scratched, presumably due to the foot injury that forced him to exit his previous start early. He's seemingly not still injured, as he's been cleared to pitch in some capacity. This could just be a case of the Dodgers testing out different arrangements for the playoffs. Brusdar Graterol will be the team's first pitcher Wednesday, though he's yet to record more than five outs in a game this season, so this will likely be a bullpen game.