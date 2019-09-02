Dodgers' Dustin May: Avoids serious injury
May (head) passed his concussion test after the game and instead was diagnosed with a contusion to the top right side of his head, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
May entered the game in the fourth inning in relief for starting pitcher Ross Stripling and only recorded one out before taking a scary line drive to the head off the bat of Jake Lamb. The blow to the head appeared to be a lot worse than the diagnosis entails, regardless, it's a huge break for May and for the Dodgers that he came out of that with just a head bruise. It is unclear what the Dodgers' plan to do as a corresponding move to the injury as there is expected to be a formal announcement at some point tomorrow before their game against the Rockies.
