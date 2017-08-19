May has returned from an undisclosed injury at Low-A Great Lakes.

The 19-year-old righty has a 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 107 strikeouts in 115 innings (22 starts), and has emerged as part of the next wave of potentially impactful Dodgers pitching prospects. The most impressive aspect of his campaign has been his ability to pound the strike zone (5.0 percent walk rate), which is a rarity for hard-throwing 6-foot-6 teenage hurlers.