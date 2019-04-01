May will open the season at Double-A Tulsa, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

May's strong showing in six Double-A starts in 2018 along with an excellent spring fueled speculation he might make the jump to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the campaign. Instead, he'll be booked for a return trip to Tulsa, but he shouldn't remain there for long if he's able to avoid the control issues that occasionally cropped up in his brief stint with the affiliate a season ago.