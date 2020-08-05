May attributed his increased velocity to an offseason weightlifting program that helped him put on an extra 20 pounds of muscle, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

May has averaged 97.8 mph on his sinker so far this season, a tangible jump from the 96.0 mph he averaged on the pitch in 2019. The right-hander stated "I feel like it definitely helped" when addressing the impact of the muscle gain on his fastball velocity. May's strikeout potential was on display Tuesday when he registered eight K's in six innings in a win over the Padres.