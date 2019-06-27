May was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

May will get his first taste of Triple-A after impressing in a return trip to Tulsa, compiling a 3.74 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 86:20 K:BB in 79.1 innings (15 starts). The 21-year-old righty is scheduled to make his debut with Oklahoma City on Sunday against Triple-A Nashville.

