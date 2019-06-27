Dodgers' Dustin May: Climbs to Triple-A
May was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
May will get his first taste of Triple-A after impressing in a return trip to Tulsa, compiling a 3.74 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 86:20 K:BB in 79.1 innings (15 starts). The 21-year-old righty is scheduled to make his debut with Oklahoma City on Sunday against Triple-A Nashville.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Beginning year at Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Could debut later this year•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Receives big-league camp invite•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Lights out in Double-A start•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Promoted to Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...